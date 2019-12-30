Restaurant renovations unearth 100-year-old receipt

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The owners of a new restaurant in an English town said renovations unearthed a receipt from the business that occupied their building more than 100 years earlier.

Ben and Lucy Cuthbert, owners of the Market Square restaurant in Folkestone, Kent, England, said the receipt from department store Lewis, Hyland & Linom was found in the floorboards during the renovation process.

The receipt, dated Jan. 31, 1914, is a credit note made out to a builder identified as "Mr. Jenner."

The Cuthberts said the department store was founded in 1834 and went through several different names before being bought out by Whites of Kent in 1972.

"This used to be a posh department store," Ben Cuthbert told Kent Online. "And we uncovered a lot of the original features, like the old tiles and plaster ceilings."

"We found the note in the floorboard," he said. "We wondered if the Mr. Jenner could be to do with Jenner Contractors, which is based in Folkestone."

The Cuthberts said the receipt will go on display inside the restaurant as a celebration of the building's history.