Police: Reported home intruder was a confused deer

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police responding to a report of a breaking and entering in Baltimore arrived at the home and discovered an unusual intruder -- a deer.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers arrived at the home in the Beechfield neighborhood Saturday night expecting to find a human burglar inside the house, but they were instead confronted by a large male deer.

Police said the deer had crashed into the home through a small window and was unable to find a path back outside.

The homeowners said they arrived at the house about 8 p.m. and called police when they noticed the damaged window and blood on their floor.

Police and animal control officers were able to guide the deer out the front door. It was last seen running into the nearby woods.

The homeowner said the deer caused thousands of dollars worth of damage inside the house, including smashing a brand new $200 lamp.