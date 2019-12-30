Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple unveiled their newest Airbnb offering: an underground hobbit home inspired by the Lord of the Rings books and film series.

Mike and Caroline Parrish, who offer unusual Airbnb cabin experiences with their Treehouses of Serenity properties, said the newest structure on their property is a Shire-style Lord of the Rings Airbnb that's 90 percent underground.

The 800-square-foot dwelling features round doors, one bedroom, one bathroom and a kitchen for guests to use.

"I've always been a Lord of the Rings fan," Mike Parrish told WLOS-TV. "I'm not just a casual fan, I'm a huge fan."

The structure was constructed by Black Mountain Builders, with the round wooden doors crafted by local woodworker John Fenwick.

"We're coming up with what we hope will be the coolest hobbit home on the East Coast," Parrish said.

Parrish said the hobbit house is expected to be available on Airbnb in early 2020.