Crocodile caught 'loitering' outside police station

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A police department in Australia's Northern Territory said a crocodile was taken into custody after being found "loitering" outside the police station.

The Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services said officers at the Palmerston Police Station found the crocodile "loitering" outside the station and quickly captured the wayward reptile.

The department shared photos of officers posing with the unusual visitor.

"Croc-catching cops not expecting any jaw-dropping alliga-tions after a crocodile was found loitering outside Palmerston Police Station," the post said. "The TRG (Territory Reptile Group) took the snappy critter into custody in the early hours of this morning."