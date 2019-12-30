Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said a cat found by deputies outside a district station was found to be a pet missing since Hurricane Irma, two years earlier.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the cat was found by deputies on Christmas Eve outside the office's District III headquarters, near the Citrus Point Mall.

Deputies took the cat to veterinarian and a microchip was found bearing the feline's owner's contact information.

The owner told deputies the cat, named Eva, had gone missing during Hurricane Irma two years earlier. The feline's whereabouts from its disappearance during the storm until being found outside the station are unknown.