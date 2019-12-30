7,260 cups of coffee form mosaic of King Tut's mask

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A museum in Egypt broke a Guinness World Record with a mosaic of King Tutankhamun's mask composed of 7,260 cups of coffee.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, located near the Great Pyramids in Giza, assembled 7,260 coffee cups, some filled to give color and shading to the image, into the shape of the famous ancient king's mask.

The mosaic beat a similar project from 2012, a 5,642-coffee cup mosaic of Elvis Presley's face assembled in the United States.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand at the unveiling to award a certificate to the museum.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said during the ceremony Saturday that the museum is on track for a grand opening in 2020.