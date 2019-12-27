World's most valuable dreidel made from gold, diamonds

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A New York jewelry company set a new Guinness World Record when it used gold and diamonds to create a dreidel valued at $70,000.

Guinness said Estate Diamond Jewelers constructed the traditional Hanukkah toy from 18 karat gold, with the lettering made from 18 karat white gold and 222 modern round brilliant diamonds.

The tip of the spinning top-like toy is a 4.20 carat diamond.

The result was dubbed the world's most valuable dreidel by Guinness.

"The inspiring message of Hanukkah has always resonated with us and we love whimsical jewelry, so naturally, we have always tried to get our hands on an important antique dreidel to add to the collection," the dreidel's creators said.

The object was created with an Art Deco style in mind.

"The indented edges of the faces, the sharp diagonal lines of the pavilion, and the straight top are strong themes of the Art Deco Era. The final design was heavily inspired by the Chrysler Building - which is only a few blocks away from our showroom," the jewelry company said.