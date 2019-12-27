Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A snowboarder in Russia ended up in a tense confrontation with an irate grouse and the bird attack was captured on video.

Igor Popeliukh, 27, was snowboarding with friends at Sheregesh in the Kemervo region when the large wood grouse, also known as a capercaillie, was sprayed with snow from Popeliukh's board and became angry.

"The capercaillie was offended with such impudence, and made one, two, three attempted punches to my torso," Popeliukh wrote in an Instagram post.

The video accompanying the post shows Popeliukh using his snowboard as a barrier between himself and the grouse.

"I did not expect the attack," he wrote. "I got scared when such a massive bird went at me, I literally went into a stupor."

The snowboarder said it was difficult to escape the bird's attack.

"It was hard to run away, too, as I was scared to turn my back on it and neither did I want to hit the bird," he said.

Popeliukh said he got away from the grouse, but soon took a fall when he hit a stone. He said the fall was "instant karma" from spraying the bird with snow.