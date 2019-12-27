Koala approaches cyclist for drink from water bottle

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A cyclist in Australia stopped to give a drink from her water bottle to a thirsty koala that approached her bicycle in the road.

Anna Heusler said she and some friends were cycling in the hills near Adelaide, South Australia, when they encountered a koala in the road.

"We were descending from Norton Summit Road back into the city early this morning and we came around a bend and there was a koala sitting in the middle of the road," Heusler told 7News. "Naturally, we stopped because we were going to help relocate him off the road."

A video posted to Instagram shows the koala accepting a drink from her water bottle and climbing onto her bicycle.

"I stopped on my bike and he walked right up to me, quite quickly for a koala, and as I was giving him a drink from all our water bottles, he actually climbed up onto my bike," she said. "None of us have ever seen anything like it."

She said the koala was escorted back to the woods at the side of the road.