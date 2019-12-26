A city in the Philippines broke a Guinness record when 2,101 people participated in a Nativity scene. Photo courtesy of the SJDM Public Information Office

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A city in Philippines captured a festive Guinness World Record when 2,101 people donned costumes to participate in a Nativity scene.

Guinness confirmed the city of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan captured the record for largest number of living figures in a Nativity scene when 2,101 people gathered to reenact the story of Jesus' birth.

The number of people participating in the Dec. 20 event eclipsed the 1,254 people who set the previous record in Calne, Wiltshire, England, in 2016.

"It's just one of the ways for SJDM communities to come together and celebrate their collective faith," local official Florida "Rida" Robes said at the event.

"This is also our way of reaching out to people of other faiths. Through this, we can show them that we just want to reach out and connect with our fellow Filipinos as we highlight the spirit of giving and selflessness this season," she said.

The city previously broke a Guinness World Record in September 2017, when 12,173 people participated in the world's largest lantern parade.