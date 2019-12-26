Nearly 600 'Surfing Santas' take to the waves in Florida

Organizers of the 10th annual Surfing Santas event in Florida said nearly 600 surfers rode the waves in festive outfits. Photo courtesy of NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Organizers of an annual surfing event in Florida said nearly 600 people in Santa Claus costumes showed up to ride the waves and raise money for charity.

Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism said nearly 600 people in festive outfits took to the waves for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event on Christmas Eve, and they were joined by nearly 10,000 spectators.

The Surfing Santas event raised $40,000 for a pair of nonprofit organizations, Grind for Life and the Florida Surf Museum.

The annual event has raised a total $170,000 since it started 10 years ago, organizers said.