Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a "seriously lucky sea lion" survived a 30-foot drop from a pedestrian bridge onto the shoulder of a highway without any serious injuries.

The Laguna Beach Police Department said the 33-pound sea lion climbed the stairs to the Aliso Beach pedestrian beach about 6:30 p.m. Monday and perched on a wall for about 40 minutes.

The sea lion jumped off the bridge and fell about 30 feet to the shoulder of the Pacific Coast Highway, where it was rescued by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

The PMCC said the sea lion "miraculously survived" the drop. The group said the sea lion's fall appeared to have been slowed by hitting branches and bushes on its way down.

"Radiographs were taken and nothing appear to be broken or injured. This is one seriously lucky sea lion," the center said in a Facebook post.

The sea lion, dubbed Lords-a-Leaping, is receiving care for dehydration and emaciation at the PMCC.