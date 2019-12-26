Car wedged in pedestrian lane on New York bridge

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Police in New York said it took hours to remove a car that apparently drove onto the narrow pedestrian lanes of a bridge and became wedged in place.

The New York Police Department said the the Honda became stuck in a pedestrian lane on the Pulaski Bridge, which connects Brooklyn and Queens, just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver apparently exited through a window and had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Crews spent several hours cutting and tilting the vehicle to dislodge it from its position and push it to where a tow truck could haul it away.

Police said they are seeking the driver of the vehicle, which sustained heavy damage while being removed, to find out how it ended up wedged in the unusual spot.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.