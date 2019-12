Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A British fire department used straps and a crane to hoist a horse that became stuck in a water-filled ditch.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service said a horse named Belle ended up in a "night-mare" when she slipped into the ditch in Ashford.

The department summoned a crane to the scene and the horse was fitted with straps.

Belle was returned to the care of her owner after being hoisted out of the ditch, the department said.