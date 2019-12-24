Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A dog that joined in with a North Carolina charity run for 15 miles has a new home in time for the holidays.

The American Staffordshire terrier, named Max, surprised members of the The nOg Run Club in Dunn when he joined them for a charity run and jogged alongside the human runners for 15 miles.

Max was taken to the Wake County Animal Center, where officials said they were able to contact his previous owners, but they didn't want him back.

The canine was adopted this week by Chad Duffy, who said he and his wife had been looking for a dog to run with them.

"I think he could probably run a marathon if he really wanted to. He just has endless energy. We've done probably close to 20 miles with him in the past three days and I still can't contain his energy," Duffy told Spectrum News.