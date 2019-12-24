Animal rescuers save stranded deer, name them for Santa's team

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said four deer trapped on a piece of land between a river and a high fence were named for Santa's reindeer after being rescued.

The RSPCA said a water rescue team responded alongside the Greater Manchester fire service Dec. 20 when the four roe deer were spotted stranded on the piece of land on the bank of the River Irwell in Salford, England.

Rescuers said the deer are believed to have washed downstream and became stuck on the piece of land when they were unable to swim back upstream.

One of the deer, dubbed Dasher, ended up not needing help to swim back upstream and a second deer, named Prancer, was able to climb over the fence.

The remaining two deer, Dancer and Blitzen, were reached by rescuers, who tried to use their boats to guide the animals upstream, but they struggled in the water.

"So we managed to safely grab each deer from the river and hauled them onto the boat and took them back upstream where we were able to free them.

"They both ran off to the area we believe they live -- so they are home for Christmas at least and maybe we can go as far as saying we saved Christmas for these four deer," Animal Welfare Officer Steve Wickham said.