Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A reporter in Spain who was handling a segment on that country's lottery found out she was among the winners on live TV.

Natalia Escudero, a reporter for RTVE, was delivering a report on the National Lottery's annual Christmas drawing Sunday when she discovered she had won a cash prize.

"I'm not coming into work tomorrow," Escudero exclaimed.

Escudero said her winning ticket was not one of the $436,000 grand prize winners, but rather worth $5,545 -- not quite enough to quit her job.