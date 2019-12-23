British woman reunited with ring dropped in ballot box

A British woman was reunited with a family heirloom ring that she accidentally dropped into a ballot box while casting her vote in the recent election. Photo courtesy of Trafford Council

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A British woman who accidentally dropped a family heirloom ring into a ballot box while casting her vote was reunited with the ring by local officials.

Trafford Council said the woman, Charlotte, 22, cast her vote in the Dec. 12 general election at Cloverlea Primary School in Timperley, near Manchester, England, and didn't notice until later that the heirloom ring given to her by her mother had vanished from her finger.

Charlotte said she searched for the ring but it didn't occur to her that it could have fallen into the ballot box until a friend called her attention to a post on the Trafford Council's Facebook page.

"The penny dropped and I realized it must be mine. I phoned Trafford Council and described the ring and they said they had it at the Town Hall," Charlotte said.

She said the ring must have fallen off when she cast her ballot.

"The ring was on my index finger and was slightly loose so it must have fallen off as I posted my vote into the box and pulled my hand away," Charlotte said.

"I am delighted to have found it, I didn't want to face my mum's wrath. I'm going to be a lot more careful in the future, thanks to the Council for helping me with this."