Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A surprised fisherman captured video when he spotted a pair of large sea lions relaxing aboard a boat in Washington state.

Josh Phillips said he and a friend were near The Evergreen State College about 4 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted the two stellar sea lions aboard an anchored boar in Eld Inlet.

"It looked a little off and we got closer and closer and realized there were two massive animals on board," Phillips told The Olympian of the boat.

Phillips said he had never before seen sea lions occupying an otherwise unattended boat.

"I've never seen anything like this," he said.

Another video captured by a different witness shows a third sea lion attempting to get onto the boat, but leaving when rebuked.