A British man broke a Guinness World Record when he managed to eat 33 Brussels sprouts in one minute. Photo by kalhh/Pixabay.com

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A participant in an eating contest at a British pub broke a Guinness World Record by downing 33 Brussels sprouts in one minute.

Wayne Sherlock, 38, was named the champion at the contest organized by Veg UK Ltd. at The Crown Inn pub in Finglesham when he ate 33 Brussels sprouts in one minute, two more than the 31 downed by current Guinness World Record holder Linus Urbanec in 2008.

"It definitely takes a technique," Sherlock told Kent Online. "I just chewed like a pig and while doing that looked around for the smaller sprouts."

Sherlock was required to use a toothpick to skewer each sprout individually in accordance with Guinness rules.

"I kept the bowl close to my mouth and tried to give myself five seconds at the end to digest them," he said. "I had some pains in my chest once I'd finished but washed them down with a pint of Fosters."

Veg UK said video and other documentation from the event is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.