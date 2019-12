Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina mother captured video of an unusual passerby she spotted outside her son's school -- a bear.

Alendeyia Brown said she was picking her son up from Jones Senior High School in Trenton about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when they spotted the bear wandering in front of the building.

The video shows the bear wandering around in front of the school and stopping to take a look into the building.

Brown said the bear in the video is only a baby, and the mother was nearby.