Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A California Highway Patrol officer came to the rescue of a small kitten that somehow ended up stranded next to the median of a busy highway.

Riverside County Animal Services said CHP Officer Jose Renteria spotted the kitten next to the barrier wall between the two sides of the 91 freeway in Riverside.

Renteria captured the kitten and gave it a ride to Riverside County's shelter in Jurupa Valley.

Animal Services said officials don't know where the kitten originally came from or how it managed to make it to the middle of the busy highway without being struck by any vehicles. The shelter is taking suggestions for names for the feline.