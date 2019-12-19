Trending

Trending Stories

Firefighters rescue dog stranded in a tree after chasing cat
Lost engagement ring found in car detailer's vacuum
Escaped cow fished out of Delaware River in New York
Humpback whale rescued from fishing line off California coast
Department of Agriculture accidentally lists Wakanda on free trade list
Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington
Latest News

Senate passes $1.4T spending bill needed to avert shutdown
Potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman withdraws from Memphis, to enter NBA Draft
Farmers, biofuel groups dismayed over EPA ruling
Oregon woman's lost class ring returned 44 years later
Explosion levels three row homes in Philadelphia
 
