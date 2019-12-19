A karaoke session at the Little World Mall in Kharghar, India, surpassed the previous world record of 792 hours and is aiming for 1,000 hours.

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record attempt in India for the world's longest karaoke singing marathon has surpassed the previous record of 792 hours and is aiming for 1,000 hours.

The record attempt at Little World Mall in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, surpassed the 792-hour world record at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, and the event is scheduled to continue with a goal of reaching 1,000 hours. The former record was set in China.

The karaoke marathon has featured more than 800 singers from all around the country performing more than 9,000 songs.

The event is being recorded on video, and observers are being kept on hand at all times to ensure the singing marathon complies with the rules laid out by Guinness, which is expected to present a certificate to organizers when the 1,000-hour mark is reached Sunday.