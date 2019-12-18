Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A team of tech workers in California are attempting a Guinness World Record by relay swimming for 11 days.

The group said one of the total eight swimmers will be in the pool at the Google Campus in Mountain View at all times Dec. 10 until Saturday, with an aim of swimming for a total of 11 days and a distance of more than 470 miles.

"There's an existing record set in 1979, so it's kind of worthy of being broken. The record stands at 10 days 470 miles," organizer Craig Robinson told KGO-TV.

Robinson said he has been in contact with the previous world record holders from Ohio, who he said are supportive of the new attempt.

The swimmers said they expect to exceed the 470-mile record Thursday, with two days left to go in the attempt.

The swimmers are aiming to raise $30,000 for the USMS Swimming Saves Lives Foundation and Challenged Athletes Foundation.