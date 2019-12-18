Escaped cow fished out of Delaware River in New York

Firefighters, police and local ranchers were able to capture an escaped cow that made a bid for freedom in the Delaware River. Photo courtesy of the Hancock Volunteer Fire Department

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York state said an escaped cow attempted to elude capture by taking a swim in the Delaware River.

The Hancock Fire Department said firefighters responded alongside personnel from the New York State Police, Town of Hancock Ambulance, Village of Hancock Police Department and the New York State Department of Transportation to attempt to capture a cow that escaped from a trailer.

The fire department said an assistant chief was eating lunch at the Circle E Diner when he witnessed the cow fleeing from the back of a passing cattle trailer.

Authorities and local ranchers pursued the 800-pound cow until it escaped into the Delaware River.

The department said the cow was in the water for about an hour until its owner was able to get a lasso around it and the bovine was escorted to shore.

The cow was not injured.