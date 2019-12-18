Department of Agriculture accidentally lists Wakanda on free trade list

Cast member Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture "Black Panther" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on January 29, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture accidentally listed Wakanda on a U.S. free trade list.

Twitter user Francis Tseng pointed out on Wednesday that the fictional country that served as the setting for the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther was listed on the website as a trade agreement partner on the Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Tariff Tracker.

"Wakanda is listed as a U.S. free trade partner on the USDA website?" Tseng wrote alongside a screen capture showing Wakanda appearing alongside other countries such as Colombia, Korea and Peru on a drop-down menu.

The website had hundreds of data inputs for Wakanda including commodity groups it offered like fresh vegetables, unroasted coffee, essential oils and livestock.

USDA spokesman Mike Illenberg told NBC News Wakanda had been used for testing the system tracker and they forgot to take it down.

"Over the past few weeks, the Foreign Agricultural Service staff who maintain the Tariff Tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly," Illenberg said. "The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down."