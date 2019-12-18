Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Residents living on the shore of a Florida creek snapped photos of an unusual new neighbor spotted climbing onto their docks -- a crocodile.

Neighbors in Satellite Beach said they are used to alligator sightings, but recently one of the reptiles' crocodile cousins has been making appearances on their St. George Canal docks.

"He laid there probably for like two hours," Courtney Mott told WOFL-TV. "So, my husband got a better look and he's like, 'I think that is a croc!'"

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its rare for the state's crocodiles to travel so far north. There are estimated to be only about a thousand crocodiles living in Florida.

The FWC said no actions are planned to be taken against the crocodile unless it starts to pose a nuisance or danger to residents.