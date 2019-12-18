A Virginia man's $100,000 lottery ticket spent nearly six months forgotten in a drawer. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said his $100,000 jackpot-winning lottery ticket was forgotten in a drawer for nearly six months before he was able to claim it just two days before it would have expired.

Carlton Smith of Roanoke told Virginia Lottery officials he bought his Cash 5 ticket at Smokers Choice in Roanoke and put it into a drawer for safekeeping.

Smith said the ticket remained in the drawer for several months, until his cousin told him he had heard about a Cash 5 jackpot about to expire.

The player found his ticket in the drawer and discovered it matched all five numbers from the June 21 drawing: 4-17-18-30-31.

Smith and his dog, Zeus, collected his $100,000 jackpot less than 48 hours before the ticket would have expired.