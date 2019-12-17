Missouri town attempts world's largest dessert party record

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt for the world's largest dessert party in Missouri said more than 1,800 feasted on cupcakes.

The record attempt in Hannibal saw an estimated total of more than 1,800 people turned up to the event Saturday night to eat cupcakes.

Organizers said if their counts are verified, they will have defeated the previous record for the world's largest dessert party, which was set by 1,558 people in Ludington, Mich., earlier this year.

"Then we will submit all of our evidence to Guinness, [including] video, photo, all kinds of documentation, and it'll take awhile for them to review our evidence, make sure we actually did break the record, but we feel like we probably got there," volunteer coordinator McKenzie Disselhorst told WGEM-TV.