A resident of a town in England is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a female marmoset monkey that escaped from an outdoor enclosure on her property. File Photo by Julie Larsen Maher/Bronx Zoo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Residents of a British town are being asked to keep a look out for an escaped marmoset monkey described by its owner as "not tame."

Sarah Yas said in a post in the Pets Lost and Found Oxfordshire group on Facebook that her 14-month-old female monkey escaped in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, England, and was last spotted Tuesday morning.

"Lost female marmoset monkey in Kidlington on Cromwell Way. 14 months old. Not tame," her post read. "If seen please use gloves or towel to catch her and message me. Thank you."

Yas offered a reward of 100 pounds (about $132) "and a bottle of wine" for anyone who recaptures the small primate and returns it to her. She said the animal's name is Marma, but the monkey doesn't respond to her name.