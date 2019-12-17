Man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after scoring big casino prize

A Maryland man won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously collecting a $12,000 prize from a casino. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won a $12,000 jackpot at a casino said his luck transitioned nicely into a different type of gaming when he scored a $100,000 lottery prize.

The 66-year-old College Park man told Maryland Lottery officials he was getting his morning coffee at the 7-Eleven store in Beltsville when he decided to buy a The Money Game scratch-off lottery ticket.

The man said he scratched off the ticket at home and took it back to the store to scan when he suspected he had a winner.

"I had to keep myself calm because I didn't want to have a heart attack," he said.

The second visit to the store confirmed the player had scored a $100,000 jackpot.

The man said the jackpot marks his second lucky windfall, after he previously won $12,000 at a casino.