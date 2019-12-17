Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Fla., issued a ceremonial pardon for two pigs as part of the lead-up to Nochebuena, the traditional Christmas Eve feast in Spanish-speaking countries.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez presided over the ceremony at Latin Cafe 2000 in Miami, issuing pardons to pigs Peppa and Petra in Spanish and English.

The pig pardoning ceremony, inspired by the annual presidential pardon of Thanksgiving turkeys, marked its second year Monday.

The pigs were rescued from a local slaughterhouse and will spend the rest of their lives at the Aguacate Sanctuary of Love in Miami, officials said.

Roasted pig, also known as lechon, is a traditional entree for Nochebuena feasts.