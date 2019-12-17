City worker dumpster dives to rescue lost wedding ring

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A city employee in Nebraska went dumpster diving at a recycling drop-off to find a wedding ring that had accidentally been tossed out with the mixed paper.

The city of Lincoln Recycling and Solid Waste was contacted recently by Alex Fraser, who told officials she noticed her wedding ring was missing hours after she tossed some recyclables into the mixed paper dumpster at the 12th and South streets recycling drop-off in Lincoln.

"I just wanted to ask, is there any way I can get into the dumpster?" Fraser told KOLN-TV. "I maybe lost my wedding ring in there. I'm sorry this is kind of an unusual request."

City employee Ryan Becker met Fraser at the drop-off and climbed into the bin to search for the ring.

"I went on that side and slowly, carefully and patiently picked through some of the paper," Becker said.

Becker said he found the ring in about 10 minutes. He said it was fortunate the ring hadn't fallen deeper into the dumpster.

"Relief, just a wave of it," Fraser said, explaining her emotions when the ring was recovered. "I was very grateful he was able to help me and get in there and he was willing to spend that time to come down and look for it."