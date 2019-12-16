A waitress at an IHOP restaurant in New Jersey was given a $1,200 tip by a group of friends trying to spread some holiday cheer. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A group of friends dining out at a New Jersey IHOP spread some holiday cheer by leaving a $1,200 tip for their waitress.

Zellie Thomas said he and about a dozen friends planned in advance to leave a big tip when they decided to dine out Saturday at the IHOP in Paterson.

"If you and your friends have the capacity and heart to pool your money to give a large tip to a waitress this holiday season that you know deserves it. I encourage it," Thomas tweeted. "You'll be surprised how many of your friends would be supportive of the idea!"

He said each member of the party threw in about $100 toward the tip, totaling $1,200.

"When she got the money, she was looking at it like, 'Oh, you guys gave me too much money ... Here's it back,'" Thomas told NJ.com. "And we were like, 'No, that's yours.'"

Thomas said he and his friends are hoping to make the practice an annual tradition.