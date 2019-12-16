Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio city broke a festive Guinness World Record when 1,482 people gathered to wrap presents simultaneously.

Organizers of the attempt Saturday in Portsmouth said they had been expecting between 900 and 950 people to participate in the record attempt, but a total 1,482 people ended up wrapping presents in Market Square at 3 p.m.

Wrapping paper was provided by the Hallmark Channel and a Guinness adjudicator was on hand to ensure all of the wrapped gifts followed the record-keeping organization's rules.

The Guinness judge confirmed the 1,482 participants broke the previous record of 876 people wrapping gifts simultaneously.

The record was the third to be set by the town's annual Winterfest. The festival previously broke records for most people Christmas caroling and most people potting plants.