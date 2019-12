Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A diver off the British coast shared video of his encounter with an unusually friendly gray seal that embraced him under water.

Ben Burville said he was diving off the coast of the Farne Islands, in Northumberland, when a friendly gray seal repeatedly grabbed onto his hand.

Burville's video shows the seal using its flippers to tug on his hand and embracing him in a hug.

"Sometimes my #DiveBuddies can be a bit 'clingy'," Burville tweeted.