Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts police department shared footage of a tree that fell onto a road and just barely missed a passing vehicle.

The Leicester Police Department said a surveillance camera pointed toward Route 9 in Leicester was recording Sunday when the large tree fell across the road.

The tree narrowly misses a car that passes under it as it falls perpendicular to the road.

The department said an officer pulling out of the police station on Route 9 witnessed the close call.