A Missouri man said some playing advice from a previous lottery winner led him to a $1 million jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said some sage advice from a $10 million lottery winner led him to winning his own $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.

James Dane of Imperial told Missouri Lottery officials he once encountered a man who won a $10 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket and the winner advised him to always buy two tickets at a time.

Dane said he used that method when he visited the On The Run gas station in Arnold and used $30 in winnings from a previous ticket to purchase two $300 Million Cash Explosion tickets.

"The first ticket wasn't a winner," he said. "So I started scratching the second one. I got the 'dollar sign,' which usually means it's like a $30 winner. I always scratch off the last number of the prize, and usually it's a small zero. This time, it was a big zero, so I thought it was a $1,000 winner."

Dane said he cautiously continued scratching.

"I kept scratching and zeros kept showing up," he said. "I scratched it all off and it said 'million.'"

The winner said he broke the news to his wife as soon as he arrived home.

"I said, 'What would you do if we won $10,000?' She said, 'I don't know. Since we're not going to win $10,000, I'm not going to worry about that.' So I slid her the ticket and said, 'How about a million?'"