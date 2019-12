Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a cat spotted with its head stuck inside a prepared pasta can.

The Clayton Fire Department said a driver spotted the cat with its head stuck in the metal can and alerted the department Thursday.

Firefighters used tin snips to remove the Bon Italia pasta can from from the head of the uninjured feline.

"The cat was OK, is likely still savoring its ... flavored whiskers," the department said.