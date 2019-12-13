Company seeks 'Coffee Queen' to rule over Scottish castle

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A coffee company is offering $5,000 and a free trip for an unusual one-week dream job: serving as the "Coffee Queen."

Gevalia Kaffe said the Coffee Queen will spend one week living in Scotland's Carlowrie Castle with a full compliment of servants including a chef and a butler.

The company said the winning applicant will receive free travel to and from Scotland and will be paid $5,000, plus $2,000 in spending money for the week.

"Gevalia believes a queen is anyone who transforms into the most confident version of themselves after that first cup of coffee -- they speak their minds, are self-aware, and aren't afraid to make fun of themselves," the company said.

Interested prospective monarchs are being asked to submit 250-character mini essays on why they would be ideal for the position.