Bank mistakenly deposits $37 million into woman's account

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Dallas woman discovered her bank account had more than $37 million in it -- but it turned out to be a clerical error.

Rush Balloon said she checked her account balance at LegacyTexas Bank and was shocked to see $37,203,337 in the account that she couldn't explain.

"I was like, 'wow, we have a lot of money,'" she told KTVT-TV.

Balloon said she told her husband about the mysterious fortune and he called the bank.

LegacyTexas Bank told the couple the money was the result of a clerical error and the mistake was corrected.

"I was a millionaire, I have a screen shot of it so I can say that now," Balloon said. "It's quite a story."

The bank explained the incident in a statement.

"Our client made a foreign currency deposit into her LegacyTexas account," the statement said.

"Due to the fluctuation in exchange rates, all foreign currency transactions must be manually entered into our system through our back office. When our client's deposit was being keyed in, our representative entered her account number into the amount field by mistake," it said.

A New York man was sentenced to probation in 2010 when $5 million was mistakenly deposited into his bank account. Benjamin Lovell, 50, said he repeatedly tried to work the situation out with his bank, but ended up spending a chunk of the funds on investments, gifts and medical costs.

Lovell was originally charged with larceny, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to probation.