Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said traffic on a stretch of highway came to a standstill when a truck lost its load of up to 1,000 grapefruits.

Lt. Kim Montes, a spokeswoman for the highway patrol, said the crates inside the truck broke about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday and the fruits spilled out onto Florida's Turnpike in Ocoee, which is in Orange County.

"Usually when any type of produce, food, you know, any kind of load is spilled on the roadway, it's typically from a crash or a load shifting," Montes told the Tampa Bay Times. "It is not common that this happened."

Troopers said traffic came to a full halt for about 10 minutes before police and road crews were able to open a single lane of traffic.

No injuries resulted from the spill, which was fully cleared from the roadway by 4 p.m.