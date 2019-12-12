A Maryland man said his wife's pregnancy cravings led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $100,000 lottery jackpot, thanks to his pregnant wife's cravings for "special cookies."

The Perry Hall man told Maryland Lottery officials he was finishing his shift at a Baltimore auto shop when his wife texted asking him to pick up cookies on his way home.

"I was told to stop by the store and pick up some of her special cookies," the man recalled. "I already knew which kind and where to get them because there is only one store where I know they are sold. That turned out to be a life-changing shopping trip."

The man stopped at the Food Lion market in Baltimore and bought the cookies, along with a few other items and a $10 Cash Club scratch-off ticket after he saw another customer buy the same ticket.

He scratched off the ticket later while watching TV with his wife.

"I sat there scratching and listening to the TV in the background," the player said. "Then, I see that I matched a number and I was happy to see it was $10,000. When I realized I misread the number, I almost jumped off the couch!"

The ticket was a $100,000 jackpot winner.

The father of four boys and a baby girl on the way said he and his wife plan to use the money to pay off their car loan and credit cards, buy holiday gifts and save for expenses related to the upcoming birth of their daughter.