Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A New Jersey dairy farm's cows are going viral after they got into the holiday spirit by donning festive Christmas sweaters.

Becky Houze of Lodge Farm in St. Saviour teamed with tourism organization Visit Jersey to outfit five of her cows in the finest festive garb.

The cows, Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle, and Mariah Dairy, were outfitted with custom-made festive sweaters.

"We love Christmas at the farm. If I had it my way, we'd play Christmas carols from October! This year we took the opportunity to 'cast off' an all-new look for the girls to help get into the festive spirit by creating matching Christmas jumpers," Houze said.

"It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop. With just days to go until Santa comes to town, we've definitely got the Christmas feeling," she said.