Airport builds Christmas tree out of confiscated items

An Airport in Lithuania is celebrating the holidays by creating a Christmas tree out of prohibited items confiscated by security. Photo courtesy of Lithuanian Airports

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- An airport in Lithuania took an unusual approach to holiday decorating when it assembled a Christmas tree out of confiscated items.

Lithuanian Airports said the tree at Vilnius Airport was assembled from prohibited items that were seized by security officers during the screening process.

Photos of the "educational masterpiece" tree show hundreds of pairs of scissors, as well as knives, box cutters, lighters and other goods deemed too dangerous to allow on planes.

"So if you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree -- better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight," Lithuanian Airports said.