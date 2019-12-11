Two-headed cobra discovered in Indian village

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a two-headed snake was discovered in a village, but locals refused to turn the serpent over because they believe it has mythological meaning.

Forest Department officials said the two-headed monocled cobra, a venomous species, was discovered in Midnapore City, Bengal.

Kaustav Chakraborty, a Forest Department herpetologist, said villagers refused to turn the cobra over to the department because they believe the two-headed creature holds mythological significance.

"This is totally a biological issue like a human being can have two heads or thumbs similarly this snake has two heads. This doesn't have to do anything related to mythological belief. The longevity of such species increases by keeping them in captivity. The life span of this snake can be increased if it is preserved," Chakraborty told ANI News.