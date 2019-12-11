Squirrel steals package from front porch of Los Angeles home

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles resident's home security camera recorded the moment a sneaky squirrel stole a package from their front porch.

The video, recorded Tuesday in the San Pedro neighborhood, shows the pint-sized porch pirate grab an Amazon package from the stoop in front of the front door of the home and flee with its ill-gotten goods.

The resident said a witness spotted the squirrel and returned the package to the home.

The person said the squirrel is now suspected to be the culprit behind previous incidents of packages being found in bushes around the apartment complex.