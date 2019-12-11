Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts teen required help from firefighters with power tools after her fingers got stuck in the holes of a shopping cart.

Olivia Harol posted a video to TikTok showing what happened when she attempted to put her fingers through the holes of a shopping cart at the Marshalls store in Canton.

Harol said she spent about 15 minutes trying to free herself before her friends solicited help from store employees.

The employees tried using petroleum jelly and ice to lubricate the situation, but Harol's fingers remained stuck.

Firefighters were summoned to the store and they used a power saw to remove the section of cart and a smaller saw to free Harol's fingers.