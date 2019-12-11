Festive SUV pulled over for excessive Christmas lights

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol is warning drivers not to get too festive with their vehicles after an SUV decked out with Christmas lights was stopped on the highway.

Trooper H. Axtman, public information officer for Washington State Patrol District 7, tweeted photos showing the vehicle with a light-up Christmas tree on its rear and the roof rack covered in colored lights.

"What does the Grinch and a Trooper have in common? They both would have pulled this vehicle over for illegal lighting," Axtman wrote.

He said the trooper "didn't have a heart two sizes too small" and the driver was let go with a warning.

Residents responded to Axtman's tweet with photos of a vehicle spotted in the area with even more intricate lights, including a glowing snowman on the trunk, and Axtman said troopers are aware of the vehicle being spotted around Snohomish County.

"Love the Christmas spirit, definitely not legal and very distracting," he tweeted.